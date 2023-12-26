Browns' Joe Flacco on Matchup with Jets After Exit: 'I'm Happy to Be Where I Am'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is thriving as a member of the Cleveland Browns, and he's now preparing for a Thursday night matchup against his former team, the New York Jets, who didn't re-sign him after the 2022 season and also opted not to bring him back in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles tear this year.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Flacco said he has no hard feelings towards the Jets and is happy to have been given an opportunity with the Browns.

"I enjoyed my time while I was there, and it is what it is," Flacco said, per ESPN's Jake Trotter. "I'm happy to be where I am, that's for sure."

Flacco spent three seasons with the Jets between 2020 and 2022. He started nine of 12 games for the franchise in that span, completing 57.5 percent of his passes for 2,253 yards and 14 touchdowns against six interceptions.

During the 2022 season, Flacco made four starts for the Jets and appeared in five games. He completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions.

The Jets opted not to re-sign Flacco ahead of the 2023 season after they acquired Rodgers in a deal with the Green Bay Packers and had plans for Zach Wilson to serve as the four-time MVP's backup.

When Rodgers went down on New York's first offensive drive of the season, Gang Green turned to Wilson as their starter and they have also used Trevor Siemian over the last two weeks.

Flacco worked out for the Browns in November and signed a practice squad deal with the franchise after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Cleveland elevated Flacco to the active roster ahead of a Dec. 3 start against the Los Angeles Rams and officially signed him to the active roster on Dec. 14.

The veteran has started the team's last four games, completing 59.3 percent of his passes for 1,307 yards and 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He has thrown for more yards than any other quarterback over the last four games and is tied with Matthew Stafford and Brock Purdy for the most touchdown passes in that span.