Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says Anything That Limits Micah Parsons 'Should Be a Hold'

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

It's been a long time since Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons drew a holding penalty on an opposing offensive lineman, and team owner Jerry Jones is getting tired of it.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk), Jones advocated for more flags when Parsons is getting after the quarterback.

"They won't call a holding penalty in a certain range of holding, usually, if they don't think the player would've gotten to the quarterback to begin with," Jones said. "That doesn't work for Parsons because he's about to get there almost all the time. Anything that just limits him should be a hold."

As Alper noted, Parsons hasn't drawn a holding flag for 38 quarters.

He was also flagged for a roughing penalty against Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins and complained about the way the game is being whistled.

"It's mind-blowing, the things that are getting called, the positions we get put in," Parsons told reporters. "We just gotta learn to fight the adversity and know a lot of it is BS. It's football plays, but it's the world we live in. We got the star on the helmet."

The two-time Pro Bowler still has 13 sacks in 15 games this season even though he and Jones feel like he isn't officiated fairly. It is a testament to his overall talent that he has reached that sack mark in each of his first three seasons, and he is a major reason the Cowboys are still in an ideal playoff position at 10-5 following two straight losses.