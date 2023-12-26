Devin Booker: It's on Me, Kevin Durant, HC Vogel to Have Suns 'More Prepared' to Play

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns entered the 2023-24 season with major championship aspirations, but following Monday's Christmas Day loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the team sits 11th in the Western Conference with a 14-15 record.

After the game, Suns star Devin Booker told reporters that he, Kevin Durant and head coach Frank Vogel need to do a better job of getting the team prepared to play.

"We just have to get it together," Booker said. "And that's on me. That's on Coach. That's on KD, Eric, all the leaders that we have in here to make sure that we're more prepared when we come play."

The Suns were embarrassed by Luka Dončić and the Mavs 128-114 on their home court. Dončić finished the game with 50 points, six rebounds and 15 assists in what was perhaps his best game of the season.

Booker and Durant, meanwhile, were mostly noncompetitive. Booker notched 20 points, three rebounds and 10 assists while Durant finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Booker and Durant aren't entirely to blame for Phoenix's struggles, though. Bradley Beal has appeared in just six games due to an ankle injury, which hasn't helped matters.