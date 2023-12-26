49ers' Brock Purdy Takes Blame for 4 INT in Ravens Loss: 'It's Not Fair to' Teammates

Loren Elliott/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers entered Monday's high-profile showdown with the Baltimore Ravens with plenty of momentum thanks to a six-game winning streak, but it disappeared after four Brock Purdy interceptions and a 33-19 defeat.

"It's the NFL," Purdy told reporters when discussing his performance. "We have some opportunities coming up, and we still got two games left in the regular season before we get into playoffs. For me, [I'm] trying to look at the big picture of what we're trying to do, what our team goals are. But at the same time, I have to look myself in the mirror and ask myself why or how that happened and why I made those decisions?

"Our team came ready to play, and for me to make some decisions like that ... it's not fair to these guys. I have to realize that and understand that, and I have to get better for my team."

Purdy threw interceptions on three of his team's first four possessions and generally struggled throughout the contest. He also exited the game in the fourth quarter with a stinger and did not return.

"I know he's disappointed not being able to finish it there, but getting that stinger again, I just wanted to keep him out of there," head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

While Baltimore has the best record in the NFL, it was still a shocking performance given how well both the 49ers as a whole and Purdy have played of late. He had 17 touchdown passes to two interceptions during the winning streak, which included victories over five teams in the current playoff picture.

Fortunately for the quarterback and his team, there is a bounceback game against the Washington Commanders on the schedule for Week 17.