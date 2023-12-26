DeVonta Smith Unhappy with Eagles After Giants Win: 'We're Not Playing Good Football'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Despite ending their three-game losing streak with a 33-25 win over the New York Giants on Christmas Day, the Philadelphia Eagles are still a team that looks to be out of sorts right now.

Speaking to reporters after the game, DeVonta Smith made it clear he's "not happy" with how the Eagles are playing:

"We're not playing good football right now. As an offense, we're not where we want to be. I'm not satisfied. Yeah, we got 11 wins. I'm not happy. It needs to be better for what I want to do, what everybody else in here wants to do, what we want to be. We're nowhere near that, so no, I'm not happy."

Smith had a good performance with four receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown in the second quarter. He surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive season and has tied his career-high with seven touchdown catches.

There has been a feeling of disorganization within the Eagles since the losing streak began in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said on Dec. 12, two days after a 33-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, there would be no changes to the coaching staff and who is calling plays.

"I feel good with the people that we have in this building," he explained. "We're 10-3, we're in control of our own destiny, and we're gonna keep rolling and finding answers with the people that we have."

It was revealed a few days later that Matt Patricia, who was technically in the building as a senior defensive assistant, was replacing Sean Desai as Philadelphia's defensive play-caller.

The Eagles lost Patricia's first game in that role when Drew Lock engineered a 92-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to give the Seattle Seahawks a 20-17 victory.

Monday seemed like a great get-right opportunity for Philadelphia. It was hosting the five-win Giants who were coming off an ugly 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

It appeared as if the Eagles were going to outclass an inferior opponent when they took a 20-3 lead at halftime. Things started to unravel in the second half, beginning with Boston Scott fumbling the opening kickoff when he collided with teammate Olamide Zaccheaus.

The Giants converted that turnover into a touchdown from Saquon Barkley. Later in the third quarter, Jalen Hurts' pass intended for Dallas Goedert was picked off and returned 76 yards for a touchdown by Adoree' Jackson to cut the deficit to 20-18 when Goedert lost his footing on the grass.

Philadelphia scored the next 10 points and once again looked to be in control, but the Giants got a quick score late in the fourth quarter on Darius Slayton's 69-yard touchdown reception.

After a Jake Elliott field goal with 1:14 remaining put the Eagles up by eight, the Giants drove down to Philadelphia's 26-yard line and had a shot at the end zone as time expired, but Tyrod Taylor's pass was intercepted by Kelee Ringo.

Even though the Eagles put up 465 yards on offense, the same flaws that have plagued them all season were on display against the Giants. They keep turning the ball over, and the defense struggles to get stops in key moments.

This was the third consecutive game and fourth time in their past five games the Eagles have committed at least two turnovers. They allowed 201 yards and 15 points in the second half.