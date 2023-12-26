NFL Rumors: Vikings Consider Benching Nick Mullens for Jaren Hall amid Playoff Race

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings "are taking a long look" at another quarterback change, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Florio reported the team is weighing whether to bench Nick Mullens in favor of Jaren Hall. Mullens had 411 passing yards and two touchdowns but threw four interceptions in a 30-24 Week 16 loss to the Detroit Lions.

That followed a pair of frustrating performances from the 28-year-old. He went 9-of-13 for 83 yards after replacing Joshua Dobbs midway through a 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Then he had 303 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mullens' awareness, or lack thereof, was a persistent issue Sunday against Detroit. He was sacked four times and on Minnesota's final drive he failed to anticipate Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu jumping in front of a pass for Justin Jefferson.

With the Vikings now a full game back of the final wild-card spot in the NFC, a quarterback change would be justified. Their problem is that they may not have any replacements who are noticeably better.

Hall, a fifth-round draft pick, has taken just 22 offensive snaps as a rookie. He made his debut in Week 8 after Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles against the Green Bay Packers, and a concussion brought his first career start to an abrupt conclusion the next week.

The early returns on Hall are encouraging (8-of-10 for 101 yards), but the sample is so small as to be almost meaningless in terms of making any judgments.