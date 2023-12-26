Giants HC Daboll Discusses Tommy DeVito Benching for Tyrod Taylor; Coy on Future QB1

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Tommy DeVito craze ran into something of a speed bump when New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll benched him during Monday's 33-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Just try to spark the team," Daboll told reporters when discussing why he turned toward Tyrod Taylor in the second half of the loss. "I don't really have anything else to add. Just did it to spark the team."

He also didn't commit to a starting quarterback for the Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"I'm just worried about [Monday] here," Daboll said. "We'll talk about that here this week."

DeVito became a national phenomenon while leading the Giants to three straight wins over the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers, but he hasn't thrown a touchdown in the last two games.

The offense as a whole managed just six points in Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints and then struggled until Taylor entered Monday's contest against the Eagles. Taylor finished 7-of-16 passing for 133 yards, one touchdown and one interception to go with 21 rushing yards.

He was also under center for all of New York's scoring drives except for one field goal in the first half, including when he connected with Darius Slayton for a long touchdown.

"It's tough. It's just a constant reminder that it's a business," DeVito said. "They're always going to try to find someone to replace you, wherever it is.

"At the same time, it is a business. It's your job. I respect it. There's no hard feelings one way or another. I was hoping [Taylor] was going to go out there and ball and we win the game. It's nothing more than that. That's all it is."