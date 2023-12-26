NFL Rumors: Falcons Owner 'Trending' Towards Retaining HC Arthur Smith, GM Fontenot

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The 2023 season has been an inconsistent roller coaster for the Atlanta Falcons, but head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot are reportedly likely still going to be a part of the ride in 2024.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Falcons owner Arthur Blank is "trending toward giving Smith and Fontenot another year."

Breer pointed to Sunday's commanding 29-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts and how it showed the team's overall ceiling with young playmakers such as Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London all making contributions.

The quarterback position has been an issue as Atlanta has bounced between Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke during a 7-8 campaign, but the latter played well against the Colts by going 23-of-33 for 229 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Atlanta is still well within reach of the playoffs and just one game behind the 8-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. It also finishes with road games against the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints, who both have losing records.

While there have been multiple reports throughout the season suggesting Smith is both safe and in danger of being fired, a late push into the playoffs would be quite the argument in his favor.