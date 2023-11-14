NFL Rumors: Arthur Smith Unlikely to Be Fired in 2023; HC Has Owner's Support

Mike Christy/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith reportedly has ownership's support, and the plan is for him to be the head coach in 2024.

According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Falcons owner Arthur Blank has not issued a "win now, or else" mandate to the coach and has instead "been supportive of Smith behind the scenes, even while it's acknowledged he expects progress this season."

Schultz noted "the only way Smith isn't back as the team's coach in 2024 is if there's evidence players are tuning him out (hasn't happened), or the team completely unravels (not there, yet)."

This is Smith's third season as Atlanta's head coach after he was previously the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans.

The Falcons went 7-10 in each of his first two years, and things seem to be trending toward a similar record this year with a 4-6 record through 10 games. Perhaps of more concern than the overall record is the offense's performance, especially considering Smith's background as an offensive coach.

Atlanta was 26th in points and 29th in yards in his first season and 15th in points and 24th in yards in his second season. This year, it is 24th in points and 15th in yards. Desmond Ridder hasn't exactly looked like a franchise quarterback in 12 career starts, and there are some questions about the team's usage of young stars such as Bijan Robinson and Drake London.

"I'm an old lineman—I'm used to getting my ass ripped," Smith said.

"In the old days, it was just you writing a column. Now there's 7,000 forums for outrage. I get it. But you can't worry about everything around you, things you can't control. Like I said earlier, if you're worried about that stuff, don't sign up for professional sports."

That criticism is surely getting louder following a third consecutive loss.

The most worrisome of those came Sunday when the Falcons fell 25-23 to an Arizona Cardinals team that entered the game with a 1-8 record. It was Kyler Murray's first start, so the version of the Cardinals the Falcons played was better than their record indicated, but it was still a troubling setback.

Atlanta can at least point to the silver lining of playing in the NFC South.