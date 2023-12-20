NFL Rumors: Falcons' Arthur Smith Has Rising 'Sentiments of Dismay' Around Tenure

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Things are reportedly trending in the wrong direction for Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, "sentiments of dismay are rising" regarding Smith's tenure following Sunday's stunning 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. It marked Carolina's second win of the year and quite the blow to Atlanta's playoff chances.

While the weather had something to do with the poor offensive play, the Falcons managed just 204 total yards. Highly regarded first-round pick Bijan Robinson had seven carries for 11 yards and lost a fumble, and Desmond Ridder struggled for much of the contest under center.

The Falcons fell to 6-8 overall and one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in an NFC South race that someone has to win.

This is Smith's third season as Atlanta's head coach. The team went 7-10 in each of his first two campaigns, but the hope was it would turn the corner in 2023 and become a playoff team in a weak division that was there for the taking.

A late push could still be in play, but the Falcons have lost two straight and now face an Indianapolis Colts team that is 5-1 in its last six games. Another loss would be difficult to overcome even in a division that doesn't feature a single team over .500.

"Not like a state of the union," Smith told reporters after the most recent loss when asked if the front office has told him anything about his future with the organization. "Every day you go in there, try the best you can at your job. And that's all we work on. It's improving, trying to win games."

Between an inability to maximize an offensive group with talented young players in Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts to a failure to take advantage of a weak division, Smith hasn't inspired much confidence in his third season at the helm.

Now he is turning back to veteran Taylor Heinicke in place of Ridder.