    NFL Rumors: Falcons' Taylor Heinicke to Start vs. Colts; Desmond Ridder Benched

    Adam WellsDecember 19, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 12: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Atlanta Falcons warms-up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
    Norm Hall/Getty Images

    After a 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons are making a change at quarterback.

    Per The Athletic's Josh Kendall and Jeff Schultz, Taylor Heinicke will start in place of Desmond Ridder for this week's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

