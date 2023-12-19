NFL Rumors: Falcons' Taylor Heinicke to Start vs. Colts; Desmond Ridder Benched

NFL Rumors: Falcons' Taylor Heinicke to Start vs. Colts; Desmond Ridder BenchedDecember 19, 2023
Norm Hall/Getty Images
After a 9-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons are making a change at quarterback.
Per The Athletic's Josh Kendall and Jeff Schultz, Taylor Heinicke will start in place of Desmond Ridder for this week's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
