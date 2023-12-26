Lamar Jackson, Ravens Call Out PFT's Mike Florio for NSFW Video of 49ers Prediction

Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Plenty of people surely expected a red-hot San Francisco 49ers team to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in Monday's showdown, but Lamar Jackson took note of one prediction in particular.

After leading his team to a 33-19 victory in the potential Super Bowl preview, the Ravens quarterback took to social media to call out Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio for the latter's belief that the 49ers would "kick the s--t" out of Baltimore:

Jackson also said Florio's comments were "disrespectful" in his postgame press conference:

While Florio didn't exactly hold back in his pregame assessment, it should be noted his comments were more about his belief in San Francisco than anything else.

He likely wasn't alone in that sentiment.

After all, the 49ers entered Monday's contest on a six-game winning streak that included five victories over teams in the current playoff picture. They also handled the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams earlier in the season with the only previous issues coming during a three-game losing streak while they dealt with injuries.

Florio even explained as much while apologizing for the way he phrased his comments:

To Jackson's credit, he and Baltimore put the rest of the NFL on notice with Monday's performance.

The MVP candidate went 23-of-35 passing for 252 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions while adding 45 yards on the ground. Gus Edwards, Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor all scored, and the Ravens' defense picked off Brock Purdy four times.

That defense set the tone with interceptions on three of San Francisco's first four drives before Jackson came alive after halftime with both of his touchdown passes in the third quarter.

Given the head-to-head performances during a matchup between the top seed in the AFC and the top seed in the NFC, Jackson is much more of an MVP candidate than Purdy heading into the final two weeks of the season.

They would both surely trade the individual recognition for the Lombardi Trophy and may face each other again with exactly that at stake.