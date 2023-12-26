Giants' Tommy DeVito Says Benching vs. Eagles Is a 'Reminder That It's a Business'

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Tommy DeVito is learning lessons about the business of the NFL early on in his career.

The New York Giants rookie quarterback, who has started the last six games, was benched for Tyrod Taylor on Monday after struggling through the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per ESPN's Jordan Ranaan, it was disappointing, but he knows it's not personal.

"It's tough. It's just a constant reminder that it's a business," DeVito said. "They're always going to try to find someone to replace you, wherever it is. At the same time, it is a business. It's your job. I respect it. There's no hard feelings one way or another. I was hoping [Taylor] was going to go out there and ball and we win the game. It's nothing more than that. That's all it is."

DeVito had a solid start to his career despite getting benched on Monday. The undrafted Illinois product initially signed to the Giants' practice squad, but was soon called in to be the starting quarterback after a plethora of injuries. He led the Giants to wins in three of his first four starts, but ultimately the magical run came to an end.

On the season, DeVito has recorded 1,087 passing yards and eight touchdowns. It's not clear whether he will be the Giants starting quarterback again this season.