    NFL Fans Baffled as Ravens' Lamar Jackson Tripped by Official During Safety vs. 49ers

    Erin WalshDecember 26, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)
    Loren Elliott/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers had an extra defender on the field for a play during the first quarter of Monday night's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens—well, sort of.

    With 10:24 remaining in the first quarter, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson dropped back to pass and was under pressure immediately, so he retreated all the way to the end zone and took an intentional grounding safety after he tripped over an official who had fallen.

    NFL @NFL

    Who had this on their bingo card?<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsSF</a> on ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/pkwa8SXokx">https://t.co/pkwa8SXokx</a> <a href="https://t.co/zVUYSIOT5N">pic.twitter.com/zVUYSIOT5N</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Lamar tripped over a ref in the end zone which forced a safety 👀 <a href="https://t.co/2TnuKf4xPA">pic.twitter.com/2TnuKf4xPA</a>

    The safety gave the 49ers an early 2-0 lead and Jake Moody tacked on a field goal on the team's next drive to put San Francisco up 5-0.

    It marks one of the weirdest plays of the 2023 NFL season, and while some blamed Jackson for retreating too far, others were quick to blame the official for getting in the way of the action:

    Jerry Bembry @Jerrybembry

    Ravens 3, Niners 3, officials 2. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/tXaTZ7hXXx">https://t.co/tXaTZ7hXXx</a>

    Sarah Ellison @sgellison

    The ref literally lost his footing and tripped Lamar Jackson. This is a new low for NFL officials. What else was Lamar supposed to do?

    Emerson Lotzia, Jr. @EmersonLotzia

    the ref after tripping lamar in the end zone and causing a safety <a href="https://t.co/zpMj2prSLG">pic.twitter.com/zpMj2prSLG</a>

    Jack McGuire @JackMacCFB

    Nice. Ref tackles Lamar Jackson and it's a safety. Checks out. <br><br>AND NOW HES SMILING. <br><br>SEND HIM TO THE GULAG ROGER.

    Kevin Oestreicher @koestreicher34

    No way the referee just tripped Lamar Jackson and they call it as grounding and a safety in the end zone

    PPRFantasyTips @PPRFantasyTips

    The REF JUST TRIPPED LAMAR JACKSON. The ref just caused the Ravens 2 points.<br><br>I'VE NEVER SEEN THAT IN MY LIFE. MY GOD.

    Lane Henkins @LHenkins4

    If the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> lose by 2 they can 100% blame that on the refs because the one fell and caused Lamar to trip and not get the throw off right 😂😂

    Mas @masonbiznes

    The ref looking at Lamar Jackson in the end zone <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsSF</a> <a href="https://t.co/6XaQAGRphI">pic.twitter.com/6XaQAGRphI</a>

    Big Easy Bets🎙 @BigEasyBets

    I've never seen that in my life.<br><br>The officials falls like an old man in the bathroom… then trips Lamar for a safety😂

    Football Analysis @FBallAnalysisYT

    The ref getting in Lamar's way really cost the Ravens a safety huh

    Ralph Rich @I_am_Awa

    The official tackling Lamar in the endzone and then calling grounding is INSANE

    Tony X @soIoucity

    when you have the niners -6.5 <a href="https://t.co/SwZ5wusaCk">pic.twitter.com/SwZ5wusaCk</a>

    Both the Ravens and 49ers have already locked up playoff spots, but they're still fighting for the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences, hence why there was plenty of frustration on the Baltimore side of things after the play.

    Whichever team wins Monday's matchup will improve to 12-3 and position themselves to secure a first-round bye.