LeBron James After Lakers' Loss to Celtics: 'I Don't Think We're Where We Wanna Be'

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

LeBron James is not satisfied with where the Los Angeles Lakers are at following a Christmas Day loss to the Celtics.

"I don't think we're where we wanna be to be able to compete against the top teams," James told reporters.

With the loss, Los Angeles (16-15) has now lost five of its last six games and is sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference. It's clear the Lakers need an adjustment if they want to make the playoffs, let alone compete for a championship.

How the Lakers will go about making that change is unclear, but making a few moves before the trade deadline seems very much on the table.

As for the Lakers' current pieces, they'll continue to rely on the pair of James and Anthony Davis, who have been consistent this season. Davis had a huge game on Monday against the Celtics with 40 points and 13 rebounds, just days after James had a 40-point game of his own against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James is averaging 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, while Davis is putting up 24.4 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

Looking ahead at the Lakers' schedule, they will close out 2023 against the Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.