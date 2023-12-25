NFL Rumors: Broncos Waive Safety Kareem Jackson After Suspensions for Illegal Hits

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have reportedly waived a veteran safety from their roster.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Broncos waived Kareem Jackson, who has been suspended for illegal hits on multiple occasions this season. Jackson has not played for the Broncos since Nov. 19 and he has recorded 51 tackles and an interception this season.

9News of Denver's Mike Klis reported that the Broncos plan to sign Jackson to the practice squad if he clears waivers as well as elevate him to the 53-man roster for the final two games of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

Jackson's first suspension of the season came in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers when he committed an unnecessary roughness penalty. The suspension was initially four games, but Jackson appealed and had it lowered to two games.

His second suspension came in Denver's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings when Jackson lowered his head to make a hit against quarterback Josh Dobbs. He was given a four-game suspension for the hit.

Jackson was drafted in the first round by the Houston Texans in 2010, where he played until 2018. He's been with the Broncos since 2019 and has been a key member of the defense, recording 80 or more tackles in three of his first four seasons with the team.