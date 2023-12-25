Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco Out vs. Raiders After Suffering Concussion

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was ruled out of Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a concussion.

Pacheco went down in the second half after taking a knee to his head after his helmet came off on the field. He was replaced by Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The second-year back was limited to 26 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and failed to record a yard on four receptions. He also lost a fumble on a botched handoff, resulting in a defensive touchdown for the Raiders.

Edwards-Helaire was limited to six yards on four carries and added 42 yards on three receptions.

The Chiefs offense was sputtering even with Pacheco in the lineup, so his absence didn't ultimately hurt their chances in an ugly performance against the Raiders. However, as Kansas City jostles for playoff positioning, Pacheco's absence could prove critical.

Pacheco brought a consistent rushing element to the offense that has been absent as he's dealt with consistent injuries in recent weeks. He recently sat out the last two games while dealing with a shoulder injury and now will face a short week to recover from a concussion.