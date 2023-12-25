NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics 'Monitoring' Kelly Olynyk Deal with Jazz at 2024 Deadline

Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

Could Kelly Olynyk return to the Boston Celtics?

NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on Monday the Celtics are "among the teams that [are] monitoring Utah's Kelly Olynyk in advance of a potential trade pursuit."

Olynyk spent the first four seasons of his career with the Celtics, averaging 9.5 points and 4.7 points in a bench role. He played in 26 playoff games for the franchise, including 18 in the team's 2017 run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

He has bounced around to four additional teams since his Celtics tenure ended following that 2016-17 season—and the dynamics have also changed quite significantly. That Celtics team was one with developing young stars and not yet at the level of the top teams in the league.

Now, the Celtics are among the favorites to reach the NBA Finals and are led by star talents like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. Olynyk could increase the talent level of the depth and serve as a familiar face for fans to root for.