NBA Rumors: Suns 'Can Feel' Kevin Durant's Frustration with Early-Season Struggles

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns have been nothing short of an injury-riddled disappointment this season, and the front office is reportedly feeling the heat from Kevin Durant.

"Start with Kevin Durant. You talk to people in Phoenix and around that organization, you know, they can feel the frustration [from] Durant," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Monday on NBA Countdown. "Part of that, certainly, is the missed games for Brad Beal. This team was built around those three stars. The underwhelming supporting cast, that comes from those massive trades for Durant and Bradley Beal that really gutted the organization."

Bradley Beal has played just six games this season and has wildly underperformed his star status when in the lineup. The Suns are just 2-4 in Beal's six appearances, and the team will have to wait until January for him to return from an ankle injury.

Beal is averaging just 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his six appearances. The scoring average would be his lowest since his rookie year and nearly nine points less than he averaged last season in Washington.

Durant and Devin Booker have continued to play at All-NBA levels, which makes Beal's absence and underperformance all the more frustrating. On a personal level, Durant pushed for Beal to come to Phoenix, making things a little more awkward.

"I just want to be aware on making decisions, who should be on the team, I give my suggestions and input and hopefully they take it in and value my opinion," Durant told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. "But if they don't, I still come to work and do my job."

The Suns always knew they were building one of the most top-heavy rosters in NBA history. Having only two of the three stars available makes the whole house of cards crumble.