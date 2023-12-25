X

NFL

    Video: Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs vs. Raiders on Christmas to Support Travis Kelce

    Adam WellsDecember 25, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Ashley Avignone cheer after a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Stop me if you've heard this before: Taylor Swift is attending a Kansas City Chiefs game.

    The pop-music superstar walked into Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the Christmas Day game between the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders with a special guest by her side:

    NFL @NFL

    Santa arrived with a very special guest. ❤️🎅 <a href="https://twitter.com/taylorswift13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@taylorswift13</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> <a href="https://t.co/OAjB7jDPZt">pic.twitter.com/OAjB7jDPZt</a>

    Sadly, it doesn't appear that was Travis Kelce dressed up in Santa Claus gear. The Chiefs posted a video of their star tight end walking into the earlier Monday morning.

    Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs

    Tidings from Killa Trav!<a href="https://twitter.com/tkelce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tkelce</a> + <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> <a href="https://t.co/73QzeaEZYZ">pic.twitter.com/73QzeaEZYZ</a>

    It's not impossible that Kelce used his first walk-in as a diversion to throw people off the trail, but that also seems like a lot of work to go through for a player who has to get ready for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

    This marks the eighth Chiefs game that Swift has attended this season, including her fifth at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City has a 5-2 record in the past seven games she's been at.

    Kelce will be hoping for a big game on the holiday. He only had 28 yards in last week's win over the New England Patriots. It was his third-lowest yardage total of the season, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

    A win for the Chiefs would give them a bonus Christmas gift, as they would clinch the AFC West title for the eighth consecutive season. The only team in NFL history with a longer streak of division titles was the New England Patriots, who won the AFC East 11 straight times from 2009 to '19.

    Video: Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs vs. Raiders on Christmas to Support Travis Kelce
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon