Video: Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs vs. Raiders on Christmas to Support Travis Kelce

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Stop me if you've heard this before: Taylor Swift is attending a Kansas City Chiefs game.

The pop-music superstar walked into Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the Christmas Day game between the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders with a special guest by her side:

Sadly, it doesn't appear that was Travis Kelce dressed up in Santa Claus gear. The Chiefs posted a video of their star tight end walking into the earlier Monday morning.

It's not impossible that Kelce used his first walk-in as a diversion to throw people off the trail, but that also seems like a lot of work to go through for a player who has to get ready for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

This marks the eighth Chiefs game that Swift has attended this season, including her fifth at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City has a 5-2 record in the past seven games she's been at.

Kelce will be hoping for a big game on the holiday. He only had 28 yards in last week's win over the New England Patriots. It was his third-lowest yardage total of the season, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.