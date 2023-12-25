Video: Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs vs. Raiders on Christmas to Support Travis Kelce

Video: Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs vs. Raiders on Christmas to Support Travis KelceDecember 25, 2023
Stop me if you've heard this before: Taylor Swift is attending a Kansas City Chiefs game.
The pop-music superstar walked into Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the Christmas Day game between the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders with a special guest by her side:
Sadly, it doesn't appear that was Travis Kelce dressed up in Santa Claus gear. The Chiefs posted a video of their star tight end walking into the earlier Monday morning.
It's not impossible that Kelce used his first walk-in as a diversion to throw people off the trail, but that also seems like a lot of work to go through for a player who has to get ready for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
This marks the eighth Chiefs game that Swift has attended this season, including her fifth at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City has a 5-2 record in the past seven games she's been at.
Kelce will be hoping for a big game on the holiday. He only had 28 yards in last week's win over the New England Patriots. It was his third-lowest yardage total of the season, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
A win for the Chiefs would give them a bonus Christmas gift, as they would clinch the AFC West title for the eighth consecutive season. The only team in NFL history with a longer streak of division titles was the New England Patriots, who won the AFC East 11 straight times from 2009 to '19.