NFL Rumors: 49ers' Brock Purdy Won't Get New Contract Until 2025 'at the Earliest'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

As the San Francisco 49ers close in on being the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, Brock Purdy will continue to be a bargain for the team for at least one more season.

As CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones noted, NFL rules prevent the 49ers from trying to work out a long-term extension with their quarterback until 2025 "at the earliest."

There has been a lot of talk around Purdy's salary ever since he revealed in October he lives with 49ers offensive lineman Nick Zakelj and the two split the cost of rent.

Even though Purdy's $870,000 base salary this season is nice by normal standards, it's tied with Sam Howell, Bailey Zappe and Skylar Thompson for 74th among all quarterbacks.

It's especially daunting trying to find real estate in the Bay Area, so it's not a surprise that Purdy would be living with someone during the NFL season.

As the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy's rookie contract pays him a total of $3.7 million over four years. League rules prohibit players on rookie deals from signing an extension until after their third season.

Purdy's contract is a big reason the 49ers were able to sign Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million deal as a free agent and give Nick Bosa a record-setting extension during the offseason. They already have Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, Fred Warner and Arik Armstead signed to lucrative deals.

Brandon Aiyuk will be the next 49ers star who enters contract talks with the team. They have shown no desire at this point to trade the wide receiver, who will earn $14.1 million in 2024 in the final season of his rookie deal.