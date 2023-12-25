NFL Exec Says Cowboys Are 'Imploding' After Dolphins Loss: 'A Front-Running Bunch'

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The knives are out for the Dallas Cowboys after Sunday's 22-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped their road record to 3-5 this season.

One NFL executive who has worked in the NFC East told The Athletic's Mike Sando there are signs of the Cowboys "imploding" right now.



"I think their identity is what it is," the executive said. "A front-running bunch, and when they start off hot, they ride it, and when they have to go blow for blow, I think there is...imploding there."

The Cowboys have lost back-to-back games since their 33-13 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. They have scored a total of 30 points and racked up 534 yards in losses to the Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

Dallas' vaunted defense has been picked apart in different ways against the Dolphins and Bills. Buffalo steamrolled that unit with 266 yards on the ground. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 293 yards on Sunday, and the Dolphins went 6-of-13 on third downs.

There are currently seven teams with at least 10 wins this season. The Cowboys have the worst road record of those teams. The Cleveland Browns (3-4) are the only other 10-win team with a losing record in road games.

Dallas has lost four of six games against teams that currently have winning records, including a 1-3 record against teams leading their division.