Mike McCarthy Says Cowboys Will Become 'Road Warriors' After Dolphins, Bills Losses

The Dallas Cowboys' struggles on the road continued in Week 16 and head coach Mike McCarthy believes it's time for the team to learn from their experiences.

The Cowboys fell to the Miami Dolphins 22-20 on a last-second field goal. The loss dropped the team to 10-5 overall and 3-5 on the road. McCarthy said the Cowboys need to rise above the struggles and attack away games with a different attitude.

"We have to play better than we did today," McCarthy said, per Michael Baca of NFL.com. "We have to play above it on the road. Road warriors we will be."

McCarthy said that losing the turnover battle was a key reason why the team lost but he was quick to defend his team's willingness to compete.

"We didn't have a takeaway, but we had a giveaway," McCarthy said, per Baca. "It's those big mistakes you can't make in these games, but I think the resilience, battle and grit that we're looking for—we clearly have that."

The Cowboys have gone a perfect 7-0 at home but are in danger of playing on the road for the entirety of the postseason. Dallas currently sits in first place in the NFC East but the Eagles have a chance to overtake them with a Week 16 victory. Philadelphia also holds crucial tiebreakers and will win the division if it closes out the regular season with three straight wins.