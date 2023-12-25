NFL Rumors: T.J. Hockenson's Knee Injury 'Not Good'; Vikings 'Bracing for Damage'

David Berding/Getty Images

Adding injury to insult coming out of their 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings could be without T.J. Hockenson for an extended period of time.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the initial outlook on Hockenson's knee injury is "not good" and the team is "bracing for damage" when the results of his MRI come in later today.

The Vikings came out of their loss in bad shape because Jordan Addison suffered a sprained ankle during the game. Linebacker D.J. Wonnum and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon also left with injuries.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Addison is considered week to week right now with more clarity expected after he undergoes additional testing on Monday.

Hockenson's injury occurred in the third quarter when he was hit low by Lions safety Kerby Joseph after a 24-yard reception.

Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Kevin O'Connell said he believes all four of the injuries suffered on Sunday are significant.

"I do believe so," he said. "I can't confirm any of those, but with two weeks left to go [in the regular season] ... we've got some really tough guys. We've got some guys that are all trying to battle their way back in there, but I do believe so."

Hockenson is in the midst of the best season of his career. The fifth-year tight end leads the Vikings in targets (127), receptions (95), receiving yards (960) and ranks second in touchdown receptions (five).

Backup tight end Josh Oliver had a 33-yard reception on Minnesota's first offensive play of the game. He has 165 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games this season and will likely take on a bigger role if Hockenson misses time.