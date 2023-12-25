Report: Warriors' Draymond Green Expected to Miss 11-13 Games During NBA Suspension

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green does not currently have a set timetable for his return from an indefinite suspension, but he's reportedly expected to miss at least 11 games.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported there is a "general belief" that Green's suspension will total between 11 and 13 games. However, the ban may be extended if Green does not satisfy the NBA's requirements for his return.

The league suspended Green indefinitely on Dec. 13 after he struck Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a game a day earlier. It's the second time this season Green has been suspended for his on-court actions.

Green was previously banned for three games for choking Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in an on-court skirmish between the two teams. The NBA cited Green's repeated acts of on-court violence when issuing the indefinite suspension.

"The one who choked Rudy [Gobert], the one who took a wild flail at Jusuf, the one who punched Jordan [Poole] last year—that's the guy who needs to change," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "This is not just about an outburst on the court. It's about his life. It's about someone who I believe in, someone I have known for decades, who I love for his loyalty."

Green has reportedly been attending individual counseling sessions, along with Zoom meetings with league, team and union officials as he progresses toward reinstatement. He is allowed to practice and work out with the Warriors during the suspension but has not been doing so. The current expectation is for Green to return at some point in early January.