Baker Mayfield Says He'd Love to Stay With Buccaneers Amid Contract Rumors

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield is interested in returning to Tampa Bay after his first season as the Buccaneers starter.

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, the seventh-year quarterback has enjoyed his time in Tampa Bay and is all for returning next season.

"I would love to be here," Mayfield said. "It's a great city, great group of guys, great organization, but winning ballgames takes care of that, so we'll have that discussion after the year."

With Mayfield's one-year contract ending after the season, his future is uncertain. However, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mayfield and the Buccaneers have "mutual interest" in figuring out a contract in free agency.

Mayfield has had one of the best seasons of his career with the Buccaneers this season, passing for 3,598 yards and 22 touchdowns and leading Tampa Bay to an 8-7 record. The Buccaneers took care of business against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday 30-12 and have now won their last four games.

Tampa Bay will close out the season with games against the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield has struggled to find a permanent home in the NFL since being drafted in 2018. The 28-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, split the 2022 season between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams and has been with the Buccaneers in 2023.

After a solid first season in Tampa Bay, it seems Mayfield could be with the Buccaneers beyond this season. He's helped the Buccaneers make a relatively smooth transition from the Tom Brady era, and now Tampa Bay is looking at potentially hosting a Wild Card game. According to the New York Times, the Buccaneers have more than a 99% chance to host a Wild Card if they win their remaining games.

And those games are very manageable. Tampa Bay will take on the Saints—who the Buccaneers beat 26-9 on Oct. 1—in Week 17. After that, they will close the season out against the league-worst 2-13 Panthers.