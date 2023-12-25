Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs Gets Random NFL Drug Test After 100 Yards, 2 TDs vs. Vikings

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs had one of his best games of the season in Sunday's 30-24 win against the Minnesota Vikings, but he was hit with a random drug test afterward.

Gibbs, who had 100 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, posted the notice he received to social media:

Gibbs carried the ball 15 times for 80 yards and added four catches for 20 yards. He reached the end zone on a 14-yard scamper in the second quarter and a three-yard run in the fourth.

It's the fourth time this season that Gibbs has had 80 or more rushing yards. The 2023 No. 12 pick is settling into a groove, as he has now scored a touchdown in three straight games.

Gibbs now has 872 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground along with 51 catches for 316 yards and another score. He became the third rookie in Lions history to record 1,000 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns, joining Barry Sanders (1989) and Billy Sims (1980).

Gibbs' performance helped lead the Lions to their first division title since 1993. Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu had an interception at the 5-yard line with 49 seconds left to seal the victory for Detroit.

At 11-4, the Lions have their most wins in a single season since 2014. Detroit is guaranteed to host a playoff game at Ford Field for the first time in the 22-year history of the stadium.