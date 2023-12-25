Browns' Amari Cooper Says He's 'Unguardable' After Record 265-Yard Game vs. Texans

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper was an unstoppable force against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The veteran receiver put up huge numbers against the Texans' secondary, recording 265 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on 11 receptions, leading the Browns to a 36-22 win. Per NFL.com's Coral Smith, Cooper's confidence was through the roof during the performance.

"Yeah, I mean every time I step on the field, I try to put forth my best effort, I do truly feel like I'm unguardable," Cooper said. "You know it's all about opportunities, and I had a lot of opportunities today, so I was able to take advantage of them."

Cooper has been unstoppable all season, recording 1,250 receiving yards and five touchdowns, but Sunday's game was his best performance by far.

Cooper's 265 yards were a career-high and gave him his fourth game with 200 or more yards in his career, which is tied for the third-most in NFL history. In addition to those feats, he also broke the Browns' franchise record for single-game receiving yards, surpassing Josh Gordon's 261 from 2013.

Cooper also reached 1,000 yards on the season in the game, making him the first player in Browns history with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. To add to the long list of accomplishments, the game made him the only player besides Terrell Owens with 200+ yard-receiving games with three different franchises. Cooper also achieved the feat with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

Cooper has been a huge piece of Cleveland's offense since being traded ahead of the 2022 season. Last year, he recorded 1,160 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, and he's putting up similar numbers this season, with a career-high 1,250 yards and five touchdowns

Now the Browns are gearing up to close out the season against the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals.