Justin Fields' Play vs Cardinals, NFL Draft Order Position Have Bears Fans Dreaming

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After the Chicago Bears' 27-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals, fans began to dream of what next season could be like if the Bears hold on to the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bears will get the first pick if the Carolina Panthers end up with the worst record in the league because of a trade ahead of last year's draft. The Panthers are now 2-13 after a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and things are looking promising for Chicago.

Justin Fields gave fans hope after a strong performance. The quarterback had 170 passing yards and a touchdown, also picking up 97 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. With the big game, Chicago fans are starting to dream about a potential duo of Fields and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who the Bears could pick first overall.

While some fans are still in favor of the Bears taking a quarterback, others are putting their faith in Fields and trusting Chicago to find a piece for him to work with.