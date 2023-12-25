Justin Fields' Play vs Cardinals, NFL Draft Order Position Have Bears Fans Dreaming

Justin Fields' Play vs Cardinals, NFL Draft Order Position Have Bears Fans DreamingDecember 25, 2023
After the Chicago Bears' 27-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals, fans began to dream of what next season could be like if the Bears hold on to the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Bears will get the first pick if the Carolina Panthers end up with the worst record in the league because of a trade ahead of last year's draft. The Panthers are now 2-13 after a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and things are looking promising for Chicago.
Justin Fields gave fans hope after a strong performance. The quarterback had 170 passing yards and a touchdown, also picking up 97 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. With the big game, Chicago fans are starting to dream about a potential duo of Fields and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who the Bears could pick first overall.
While some fans are still in favor of the Bears taking a quarterback, others are putting their faith in Fields and trusting Chicago to find a piece for him to work with.
Swift Sports Network @SwiftyNetwork
Chicago Bears Wide Receivers Today:<br><br>12 Targets, 3 catches, 11 yards.<br><br>Marvin Harrison Jr, Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers, <br>Keon Coleman, ect ect would ALL look great in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> uniforms next year<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BearDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BearDown</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArivsChi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArivsChi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BearsNation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BearsNation</a>
Whether the Bears get the No. 1 overall pick remains to be seen. Their fate is still in the hands of the Panthers—who will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close out the season. Meanwhile, the 3-11 New England Patriots will wrap up the season against the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.