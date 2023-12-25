X

NFL

    Justin Fields' Play vs Cardinals, NFL Draft Order Position Have Bears Fans Dreaming

    Andrew PetersDecember 25, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears throws a pass during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field on December 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    After the Chicago Bears' 27-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals, fans began to dream of what next season could be like if the Bears hold on to the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

    The Bears will get the first pick if the Carolina Panthers end up with the worst record in the league because of a trade ahead of last year's draft. The Panthers are now 2-13 after a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and things are looking promising for Chicago.

    Justin Fields gave fans hope after a strong performance. The quarterback had 170 passing yards and a touchdown, also picking up 97 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. With the big game, Chicago fans are starting to dream about a potential duo of Fields and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who the Bears could pick first overall.

    While some fans are still in favor of the Bears taking a quarterback, others are putting their faith in Fields and trusting Chicago to find a piece for him to work with.

    Terence M. Young @Terence_M_Young

    Justin Fields IS the Chicago Bears starting QB next season! 🐻⬇️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaBears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaBears</a>

    Jake @Jake_B30

    Justin Fields is doing it all<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a>

    Tony @jaycTony

    Justin Fields is H1M! We don't want Caleb Williams!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaBears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaBears</a> <a href="https://t.co/ufDXedpFwN">pic.twitter.com/ufDXedpFwN</a>

    Marquee Bears @BearsMarquee

    Justin Fields LAUNCHES it to Cole Kmet 🚀 <a href="https://t.co/A79B8bZDdb">pic.twitter.com/A79B8bZDdb</a>

    OutOfSightSports🚀™️ @OOSSports

    Justin Fields is nothing short of ELECTRIC! When he gets going, he is so much fun to watch! 👀 😤💯<a href="https://t.co/QmRFAJkZON">pic.twitter.com/QmRFAJkZON</a>

    Savage @SavageSports_

    Patriots got no help today. <br><br>Bears smoking the Cardinals. <br><br>The Bears should draft MHJ at 1 and keep Fields.

    Swift Sports Network @SwiftyNetwork

    Chicago Bears Wide Receivers Today:<br><br>12 Targets, 3 catches, 11 yards.<br><br>Marvin Harrison Jr, Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers, <br>Keon Coleman, ect ect would ALL look great in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> uniforms next year<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BearDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BearDown</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArivsChi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArivsChi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BearsNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BearsNation</a>

    Jimmy Angel MCCT 🌍 @jimmyangel3

    Sadly for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cardinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cardinals</a> Justin Fields is playing well. Maybe showing the Bears back office that they pick Marvin Harrison Jnr instead of taking a QB in the draft!!

    Hector Longo @MVcreature

    If I am the Bears, I'm Marvin Harrison is the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.<br>Convinced with talent around him Fields can play at the Tua/Hurts level. DJ Moore on one side. Harrison on the other. Kmet in the middle.

    Whether the Bears get the No. 1 overall pick remains to be seen. Their fate is still in the hands of the Panthers—who will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to close out the season. Meanwhile, the 3-11 New England Patriots will wrap up the season against the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.