Trevor Lawrence out for Jaguars vs. Panthers with Shoulder Injury; Beathard to Start

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers due to a shoulder injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Lawrence was forced to exit Jacksonville's Week 16 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter after injuring his shoulder. He appeared to suffer the injury when he scrambled but he remained in the game for a few plays before ultimately being ruled out. The Jags went on to lose 30-12, the team's fourth straight loss.

The shoulder injury marked the third straight week Lawrence suffered some sort of ailment. In Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, he suffered a high-ankle sprain. The following week against the Baltimore Ravens, he suffered a concussion. He managed to clear concussion protocol before the game against the Buccaneers.

When healthy, Lawrence is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. He's thrown for 3,736 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, in addition to 12 interceptions. Jacksonville got off to a hot 8-3 start, but the team's four-game skid has it in a three-way tie for first place in the AFC South with just two weeks left in the regular season.

Lawrence has started 49 consecutive games since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Jaguars in 2021. Losing him for Sunday's game, and perhaps longer, is a major blow to Jacksonville's playoff hopes.