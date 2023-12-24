Chubba Purdy, Brother of 49ers' Brock, Gets Offer from Cal After Nebraska Transfer

John Fisher/Getty Images

Chubba Purdy has the opportunity to move closer to his brother, Brock, soon.

Purdy, a quarterback transferring from Nebraska, announced on social media Sunday afternoon that he has received an offer from Cal, paving the way for the Purdy brothers to be in the Bay Area together with Brock playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

Purdy, who spent two seasons at Nebraska, announced his decision to transfer on Thursday. He had just four appearances for the Cornhuskers this season, notching 382 passing yards, a pair of touchdowns and three interceptions. He also spent two seasons at Florida State in 2020 and 2021, also seeing limited playing time.

Now approaching his fourth collegiate season, Purdy is looking to get his first consistent starting job. He has played in relief roles at Nebraska and Florida State, but has yet to be named QB1 for a full season.

But the task of securing a starting spot might not be easy if Purdy decides to go to Cal. The Golden Bears already have two quarterbacks coming in and last year's starter, Fernando Mendoza, just completed his redshirt freshman season.

Purdy has Big Ten and ACC experience, however, so his veteran status could help him earn QB1 status.