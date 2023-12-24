X

    Lions Fans Rejoice After Win vs. Vikings to Secure 1st Division Title in 30 Years

    Jack MurrayDecember 24, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 24: Kerby Joseph #31 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after an interception against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    The Detroit Lions entered a Week 16 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with an opportunity to do something the franchise had not accomplished since 1993; win the division.

    A win Sunday would secure the Lions first NFC North title since the division was formed in 2002 and would ensure a home playoff game at Ford Field for the first time in the venue's history.

    It was a close call, but the Lions sealed the deal.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    THEY HAVE DONE IT!<br><br>For the first time since 1993, the <a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lions</a> are NFC North Champs! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a> <a href="https://t.co/jQmxdZXRIv">pic.twitter.com/jQmxdZXRIv</a>

    NFL @NFL

    FINAL: <a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lions</a> get their 11th win and clinch the division! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsMIN</a> <a href="https://t.co/eBsbbZUwt3">pic.twitter.com/eBsbbZUwt3</a>

    Detroit outlasted Minnesota 30-24 to improve to 11-4 on the season and officially clinch the division. This is the Lions' first playoff appearance since 2016 and the team still remains alive in the hunt for the NFC's No. 1 seed.

    Jared Goff was very efficient at quarterback, going 30-of-40 for 257 yards and a touchdown. His top target was Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had 12 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs paced the rushing attack with 80 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns, while David Montgomery pitched in 55 yards and a touchdown as well.

    Detroit Lions @Lions

    Touchdown <a href="https://twitter.com/amonra_stbrown?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@amonra_stbrown</a>‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsMIN</a> |📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/AJjvjfLY43">pic.twitter.com/AJjvjfLY43</a>

    Detroit Lions @Lions

    Tis the season of Gibbsing<a href="https://twitter.com/Jahmyr_Gibbs1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jahmyr_gibbs1</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsMIN</a> |📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/suCDgY5nqM">pic.twitter.com/suCDgY5nqM</a>

    The Lions defense forced four Nick Mullens interceptions, including two from safety Kerby Joseph. The final one came from Ifeatu Melifonwu as the Vikings were charging down the field, solidifying the victory for Detroit.

    Detroit Lions @Lions

    Kerby picks it off!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsMIN</a> |📺 FOX <a href="https://t.co/E88zgKWffg">pic.twitter.com/E88zgKWffg</a>

    Detroit Lions @Lions

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/JKERB25?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JKERB25</a> did it again‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsMIN</a> on FOX <a href="https://t.co/IHoke8Mgmf">pic.twitter.com/IHoke8Mgmf</a>

    NFL @NFL

    THE <a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LIONS</a> PICK IT AND WILL CLINCH THE NFC NORTH. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsMIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsMIN</a> <a href="https://t.co/EYMCu0ddkZ">pic.twitter.com/EYMCu0ddkZ</a>

    The accomplishment had fans on social media celebrating the historic moment, including franchise legend Barry Sanders.

    Barry Sanders @BarrySanders

    Congrats to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lions</a> the Ford Family, the coaches, Brad, and the team. There is still more out there for us. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoarIsGrowing?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoarIsGrowing</a> <a href="https://t.co/PcwfVHgNHR">pic.twitter.com/PcwfVHgNHR</a>

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    The Lions last won a division title in the NFC Central in 1993. They last hosted a playoff game in January 1994. Ford Field, which opened in 2002, will get its first postseason game—with a young, ascending team set to host it.<br><br>Hard not to be happy for Detroit. 🍻 <a href="https://t.co/7OpOKyVCFt">pic.twitter.com/7OpOKyVCFt</a>

    Evan Fox @evanfoxy

    Thinking about the Lions winning their first NFC North title on Christmas Eve <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BNL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/86G3wr5kLF">pic.twitter.com/86G3wr5kLF</a>

    Randy @lie_sheet_steel

    What a way to win the North for Lions

    4th_Line_All_Star_Part_✌️ @Chris_B_LGRW

    NFC North Champions<br>Goddam, it's great to say that. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a> <a href="https://t.co/ROZvn2Sjkg">pic.twitter.com/ROZvn2Sjkg</a>

    Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo

    A moment 30 years in the making. Congrats, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lions?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lions</a>. Merry Christmas, Detroit. <a href="https://t.co/6lYS79ho3V">https://t.co/6lYS79ho3V</a>

    Nolan Bianchi @nolanbianchi

    The moment your Detroit Lions clinched their first NFC North title ever. <br><br>Enjoy it, y'all. You deserve it. <a href="https://t.co/6wYfoUB4bW">pic.twitter.com/6wYfoUB4bW</a>

    Jerkin Goff @blzd_sht_pstng

    How I feel beating the "Never won the division" allegations <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a> <a href="https://t.co/6bvEHEcP4j">pic.twitter.com/6bvEHEcP4j</a>

    🍑 is trying his best @msupeach

    THE DETROIT LIONS HAVE WON THE NFC NORTH FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MY LIFE. I CANT BELIEVE IT. WE'VE DONE IT. <br><br>BRAND NEW LIONS. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a>

    Barstool Detroit @BSMotorCity

    SEE Y'ALL IN THE PLAYOFFS<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a> <a href="https://t.co/5ccOSOQGWn">pic.twitter.com/5ccOSOQGWn</a>

    Detroit Lions Memes @LionsMemes

    THAT'S A LIONS VICTORY!!!! NFC NORTH CHAMPIONS BABY!!!! <a href="https://t.co/p0WdAzevab">pic.twitter.com/p0WdAzevab</a>

    Detroit Red Wings @DetroitRedWings

    LET'S GO! 🦁 <a href="https://t.co/Q650kVhI7c">https://t.co/Q650kVhI7c</a>

    The accomplishment was a huge one for the Lions but there is still plenty of unfortunate history left to conquer for this team.

    Detroit has not won a playoff game since 1991, and has not won multiple in a single season since 1957. This was prior to the AFL-NFL merger, which means Detroit has not had an extended playoff run in the Super Bowl era.

    They are the only NFC team that has not reached the Super Bowl and while that would be a tough task, this group appears poised to look for more.