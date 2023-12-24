Lions Fans Rejoice After Win vs. Vikings to Secure 1st Division Title in 30 Years

David Berding/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions entered a Week 16 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with an opportunity to do something the franchise had not accomplished since 1993; win the division.

A win Sunday would secure the Lions first NFC North title since the division was formed in 2002 and would ensure a home playoff game at Ford Field for the first time in the venue's history.

It was a close call, but the Lions sealed the deal.

Detroit outlasted Minnesota 30-24 to improve to 11-4 on the season and officially clinch the division. This is the Lions' first playoff appearance since 2016 and the team still remains alive in the hunt for the NFC's No. 1 seed.

Jared Goff was very efficient at quarterback, going 30-of-40 for 257 yards and a touchdown. His top target was Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had 12 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. Jahmyr Gibbs paced the rushing attack with 80 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns, while David Montgomery pitched in 55 yards and a touchdown as well.

The Lions defense forced four Nick Mullens interceptions, including two from safety Kerby Joseph. The final one came from Ifeatu Melifonwu as the Vikings were charging down the field, solidifying the victory for Detroit.

The accomplishment had fans on social media celebrating the historic moment, including franchise legend Barry Sanders.

The accomplishment was a huge one for the Lions but there is still plenty of unfortunate history left to conquer for this team.

Detroit has not won a playoff game since 1991, and has not won multiple in a single season since 1957. This was prior to the AFL-NFL merger, which means Detroit has not had an extended playoff run in the Super Bowl era.