Vikings' Jordan Addison out vs. Lions After Suffering Ankle Injury

David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings will be without wide receiver Jordan Addison for the remainder of its Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions.

Addison suffered an ankle injury during the first half of the game and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that he had been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Addison had registered one catch for two yards before leaving the game. Tight end T.J. Hockenson was also ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The injury occurred during the return of a Nick Mullens interception, his second of the half. Addison was the intended receiver on both interceptions. He was hit by his own teammate while chasing down Lions safety Kerby Joseph and quickly entered the medical tent.

Addison has registered 63 catches for 826 yards and nine touchdowns this season and has been an excellent piece of the Vikings receiving core alongside Justin Jefferson.

Losing Addison and Hockenson for the remainder of the game means that Minnesota will have to rely on K.J. Osborn, Josh Oliver, C.J. Ham and Johnny Mundt to make up the production.