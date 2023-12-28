Texans' C.J. Stroud Clears Concussion Protocol, Set to Start vs. Titans

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After missing the past two games, Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud cleared concussion protocol Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Now that Stroud has cleared protocol, he is in line to start Sunday's home game against the Tennessee Titans.

Stroud was forced to miss his second straight game in Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns while he remained in concussion protocol, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the rookie sensation had started to make "some progress" and there was "optimism" that he'd be able to return for Houston's Week 17 matchup against Tennessee.

Stroud suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of the Texans' Week 14 loss to the New York Jets. When asked if the concussion would end the 22-year-old's season prematurely, Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans said, "No."

The No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft, Stroud quickly established himself as the frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year by helping turn the Texans into a playoff contender after years of futility. Through 13 games, Stroud has thrown for 3,631 yards, 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions while completing 62.4 percent of his passes. He was on pace to shatter Andrew Luck's rookie record of 4,374 passing yards before he was forced to miss time.

Without Stroud available, the Texans turned to veteran backup Case Keenum. The 35-year-old helped lead Houston to an overtime win against the Titans in Week 15, but the Texans fell 36-22 to the Browns last week, dropping their record to 8-7.