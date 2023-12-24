Report: Cowboys Used Trey Lance, Cooper Rush to Prepare for Tua Tagovailoa's Skillset

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys relied on the quarterback depth on the roster to prepare for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Dolphins have had both Cooper Rush and Trey Lance imitate Tagovailoa in practice this week in order to give the defense the best look at his dual-threat ability.

"They used two quarterbacks to play Tua in practice this week," Glazer said. "He gets the ball out faster than any quarterback in the league...they used Cooper Rush for those plays. They used Trey Lance for the plays that he extends plays and used his legs to keep plays going. They used two guys just to help prepare for Tua."

