X

NFL

    Jets Owner Confirms Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas Won't be Fired Because of Aaron Rodgers

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 24, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets smiles prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    New York Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas will return for the 2024 season.

    "My decision is to keep them," Johnson told Brian Costello of the New York Post. "I think we've had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces."

    Saleh is 16-32 across his three seasons in New York. Douglas has been the Jets' general manager since 2019 and is yet to lead the team to a postseason appearance.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Jets Owner Confirms Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas Won't be Fired Because of Aaron Rodgers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon