Jets Owner Confirms Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas Won't be Fired Because of Aaron Rodgers

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas will return for the 2024 season.

"My decision is to keep them," Johnson told Brian Costello of the New York Post. "I think we've had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces."

Saleh is 16-32 across his three seasons in New York. Douglas has been the Jets' general manager since 2019 and is yet to lead the team to a postseason appearance.

