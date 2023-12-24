ESPN: Davante Adams, Aaron Jones, Bakhtiari on Jets QB Rodgers' '2024 Watch List'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In keeping with his tradition of only wanting to play with members of the 2014 to '21 Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers has already put together a list of players he would like to see the New York Jets try to acquire for next season.

Per ESPN's Rich Cimini, Rodgers' "watch list" for 2024 includes Davante Adams, Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari.

Other players listed by Cimini who could be of interest to Rodgers include AJ Dillon, Jon Runyan and Robert Tonyan.

Cimini noted the Jets are "leaning on Rodgers" to help them find players for next season, in much the same way Tom Brady recruited players to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Adams' future with the Las Vegas Raiders is uncertain. He originally joined the team because he wanted to play with Derek Carr, who is now with the New Orleans Saints.

The Raiders could look to move on from Adams if they want to rebuild, but a potential trade would come at a significant cost. His contract has a $40.4 million dead cap hit in 2024, but they could wait until after June 1 to trade him and lower the cap charge to $7.9 million next season with a $15.7 million hit in 2025.

But the Jets aren't exactly flush with financial wiggle room right now. They currently project to have $15.2 million in cap space with only 41 players under contract.

Jones and Bakhtiari, who are both cut candidates for the Packers this offseason, come with significant injury risks. Bakhtiari has only played 13 games since the start of the 2021 season due to complications from a torn ACL suffered in December 2020. Hamstring issues have kept Jones out of six games this season.

The Jets' actions over the past year have made it clear they will do whatever it takes to make Rodgers happy, particularly when it comes to employing former Packers. Nathaniel Hackett is their offensive coordinator. Allen Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract as a free agent in March. Randall Cobb signed with the Jets in May.

Tim Boyle was New York's backup quarterback in the wake of Rodgers' injury for most of the season before being released on Dec. 5.