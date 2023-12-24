Jets Rumors: 'Widely Assumed' OC Hackett Won't Be Fired Because of Aaron Rodgers

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will reportedly return in 2024 due to his relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported it's "widely assumed" Hackett will be back despite criticism from Jets fans and a sputtering offense in 2023.

"I've got a great relationship with Aaron," Hackett said, per Cimini. "Aaron's been with me through a lot of different things and he knows how I work, how we work as a staff, and so that's always appreciated."

Hackett and Rodgers have a relationship dating back to their time together in Green Bay. Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021 with Hackett as the offensive coordinator. Their run together resulted in Hackett landing the Denver Broncos' head-coaching job, though that lasted less than one season before the Broncos moved on.

The Jets hired Hackett in the offseason before Rodgers' arrival, but their pursuit of his trusted offensive coordinator was no accident. Rodgers has consistently spoken highly of Hackett and his system despite other quarterbacks failing in back-to-back seasons to replicate their success.

"I won MVP twice in the same offense, so I'm a believer," Rodgers said in November. "I'm a believer in the offense. There are a lot of positions, you have to play better. But, yeah, it's easy right now to throw it at the usual suspects, Zach [Wilson] and Nathaniel, but there's a lot of positions that need to play better."

Rodgers' 2023 season lasted all of one drive before he suffered a torn Achilles that will keep him out until next fall. While the four-time MVP rehabbed aggressively in an attempt to make it back into the lineup this season, the Jets are 5-9 and out of the playoff race.