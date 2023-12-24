TMZ: Derek Carr Gifts Olave, Saints WRs Rolex Watches, Diamond Chains for Christmas

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has joined the quarterback-gift giving during the holiday season by bestowing his wide receivers with new Rolex watches and chains.

Per TMZ Sports, Carr had custom-made watches and diamond chains made to pass out to all of the Saints pass-catchers.

Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed were gifted watches, while the other receivers were given chains.

One person who has yet to receive a present from Carr is Michael Thomas, but TMZ noted he will be getting something "as soon as the two get in touch."

Thomas hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 12 due to a knee injury. The three-time Pro Bowler was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 21. It's unclear if—or when—he will return this season.

This week marked the first time Thomas' 21-day practice window could have been opened, but the Saints elected not to do it since they were playing on a short week before their game against the Los Angeles Rams.

According to TMZ, Carr had the custom items made by Al the Jeweler of Labelle Jewelry in Totowa, New Jersey. The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback used the same jeweler last year when he gave Las Vegas Raiders teammates Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams custom pendants.