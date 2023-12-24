Video: Shohei Ohtani Gifts Joe Kelly's Wife Ashley a Porsche for Dodgers Jersey Swap

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Kelly's decision to give up his No. 17 after Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers paid off nicely for Kelly's wife.

Ashley Kelly was gifted a Porsche from Ohtani after she helped campaign to bring the two-time American League MVP to the Dodgers.

Joe Kelly finished last season with the Dodgers after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox in July. It was his second stint with the organization after previously playing with them from 2019 to '21.

The Dodgers made Kelly a free agent by declining his 2024 option worth $9.5 million in November, but he agreed to return on a one-year deal in December.

Kelly has worn the No. 17 since he first joined the Dodgers in 2019. Since everyone assumed they were the favorite to sign Ohtani, this did lead to questions about what would happen with the number if that happened.

Ashley took some of the drama away by going on a viral campaign in an attempt to help persuade Ohtani to make his decision easier. She launched the #OhTake campaign on her social media feeds, offering the No. 17 and joked the couple's four-month-old son changed his name from Kai to "ShoKai."

In one Instagram video post, Ashley showed off custom-made No. 17 Dodgers apparel and a bedazzled No. 17 hat that Ohtani could use for himself or his family.

While Ashley's pursuit of Ohtani may not have been the thing that sealed the deal on his 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers, it certainly didn't hurt anything. And she has a new car from the team's new superstar to show for all of her efforts.