NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield, Bucs Have 'Mutual Interest' for Contract in Free Agency

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit in the pole position for the NFC South title with three weeks remaining in the regular season, Baker Mayfield might be playing himself into their plans beyond 2023.

Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Mayfield and the Bucs have "mutual interest" in a contract for the 2024 season.

In the wake of Tom Brady's retirement at the end of last season, the Buccaneers found themselves in the market for another quarterback. They signed Mayfield to a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million in free agency.

The base value of Mayfield's contract with Tampa Bay is $4 million. He can earn $1 million if the team wins the NFC South.

Even though Mayfield was brought in, the Buccaneers did not guarantee him the starting job right away. He won the job coming out of training camp and the preseason, beating out 2021 second-round draft pick Kyle Trask.

Tampa Bay offered Mayfield the chance for some semblance of stability after his whirlwind 2022 when he was on three different teams in the calendar year. He was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers in July.

After making seven starts for the Panthers, Mayfield requested—and was granted—his release on Dec. 5. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams and started their final four games.

There's always been some level of volatility to Mayfield's play on the field, but he's been very good for the Buccaneers. The 28-year-old is completing a career-high 63.5 percent of his attempts and is tied for eighth in the league with 24 touchdown passes through 14 games.

Mayfield played arguably the best game of his career in last week's 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers. He went 22-of-28 for 381 yards with four touchdowns, no interceptions and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.