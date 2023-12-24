Steelers' George Pickens Responds to Critics on IG After 2 TD Game vs. Bengals

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens responded to the criticism about his perceived lack of effort this season with a two-touchdown performance in Saturday's 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the game, Pickens made sure to send a message to his doubters.

"Kept receipts," Pickens wrote on his Instagram story after catching four passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Pickens was slammed for his lack of effort in a 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week.

The 22-year-old failed to block for Jaylen Warren because he was trying to avoid an injury and also got beat on a jump ball by Colts safety Nick Cross, which led to an interception. Additionally, he didn't make much of an effort to bring down the ball carrier after Mitchell Trubisky threw his second interception of the contest.

When Pickens is on his game, he looks like one of the best receivers in the NFL. When he's not, fans question whether the Steelers should move on from the veteran.