Steelers' George Pickens Says He Was Trying to Avoid Injury in Viral Blocking Video

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has had enough of NFL fans and media questioning his effort after he failed to block for Jaylen Warren in Saturday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

"Yeah, all the people that's questioning my effort, they don't play football," Pickens told reporters Tuesday. "They do what y'all [the media] do."

As to why he didn't block, Pickens added that he was trying to avoid an injury on the play.

"I was just trying to prevent the Tank Dell situation, the same thing that happened to (him)," Picken said. "I ain't want to get an injury. When you stay on the block too low, you can get ran up on very easily."

