Hornets' Brandon Miller Out vs. Nuggets With Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets with a right ankle sprain, the team announced.

Miller suffered the injury in the first quarter while driving to the basket on Nuggets forward Peyton Watson. While Miller was coming down after leaping up for a shot, Watson stepped on his ankle and both tumbled to the court.

Miller notched four points, one rebound and two assists in 11 minutes before exiting.

The 21-year-old has been mostly healthy this season, though he missed a Nov. 14 loss to the Miami Heat after suffering an ankle sprain in a Nov. 12 loss to the New York Knicks. He rolled his left ankle hard during the first quarter of that matchup and didn't return after playing just nine minutes.

Miller also missed a Nov. 30 win over the Brooklyn Nets with an ankle injury suffered in a Nov. 28 loss to the Knicks.

The Hornets selected Miller second overall in the 2023 draft out of Alabama and he's having a solid rookie season in Charlotte. He entered Saturday's game averaging 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24 games while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from deep.

Charlotte is already without Terry Rozier due to a knee injury, Mark Williams due to a back ailment and LaMelo Ball due to an ankle injury, so if Miller misses an extended period of time, the franchise could be in even deeper trouble.

Bryce McGowens and Nick Smith Jr. figure to see more playing time if Miller is sidelined moving forward.