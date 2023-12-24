Steelers' Mike Tomlin: It's Too Early to Say if Mason Rudolph Will Start vs. Seahawks

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Despite Mason Rudolph leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Mike Tomlin is not ready to name him the starter.

Per TribLIVE.com's Joe Rutter, Tomlin said that it's too early to decide if Rudolph will be the starter next week as the Steelers take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Tomlin went to Rudolph over Mitch Tribusky on Saturday, giving Rudolph his first start of the season. The fourth-year player had a strong outing, notching 290 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns to keep the Steelers' playoff hopes alive.

Pittsburgh takes on the Seahawks next week in a game that the Steelers can't afford to lose if they want to make the playoffs.

Trubisky has started for the Steelers in the past two games, but has struggled to get anything going for Pittsburgh. In a loss to the New England Patriots, he had 190 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. The following week against the Indianapolis Colts, he had 169 passing yards, a touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

While Tomlin hasn't made a decision on who will start, the Steelers seem to be in good hands if Rudolph is the starter after his performance on Saturday.

Rudolph has been with the Steelers since 2018, when he was drafted in the third round out of Oklahoma State.

He had his best season his rookie year, playing 10 games and throwing for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns. Since then, he has never been a regular starter, but perhaps that could change with some big performances to close out the season.