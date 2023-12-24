Anthony Joshua: 'I'm Sure Everyone Wants to See' Fight Against Deontay Wilder

Richard Pelham/Getty Images

While Deontay Wilder's loss to Joseph Parker may have dimmed some of the sparkle in regards to a future fight with Anthony Joshua but that doesn't mean the latter isn't interested.

Joshua took down Otto Wallin in his fight Saturday but pushed back on the idea that a future fight with Wilder would be less appealing, stating that he knows Wilder will come back strong and that fan support would be significant.

"If he wants, he can come back and he can fight another day," Joshua said. "I'm sure everybody wants to see that fight, right?"

Joshua had previously said there was "no future" to a potential fight with Wilder if Joshua had fallen to Wallin, but it appears that was just in reference to his own fight. He was complimentary of Wilder despite his loss.

"I hope he comes back," Joshua said. "You can do anything, just don't give up. Just keep on pushing and keep on striving and you can do anything."



While his initial reaction showcases a desire for a fight with Wilder, logistically it may not be the next move.

Michael Benson of TalkSport.com reported that he spoke with promoter Eddie Hearn who confirmed that Joshua is slated to fight Filip Hrgovic for the vacant IBF heavyweight world title in the aftermath of Wilder's loss.

"We signed for Wilder, he lost tonight," Hearn said, per Benson. "Maybe it's a blessing because AJ wants to become a three-time heavyweight world champion. It's gonna be AJ vs Hrgovic for the world title."