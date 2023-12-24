Josh Hart: 'Stats Don't Really Mean S--t When We're Losing' After Blowout vs. Bucks

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson may have put up 36 points on Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, but to Josh Hart, his teammate's stats mean nothing because the team was blown out 130-111.

Hart told reporters after the loss:

"I mean we lost. Stats don't really mean s–t when we're losing. I don't think anybody can tell me how many points [Nikola] Jokic or Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. — how much they averaged last year [with the Denver Nuggets]. But they got a f–king ring. At the end of the day, the stats don't mean anything. We can't play to get stats. We got to play for wins and play together."

The Knicks have struggled to keep pace with the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season as they sit sixth with a 16-12 record.

The Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat are the top five teams in the Eastern Conference, but the Knicks have managed just one win against those teams in seven games.

New York's defense, in particular, has been horrid. The Knicks are 3-7 on the season when they allow more than 115 points to their opponent and also rank last in the NBA in defensive rating since Dec. 5, allowing 124.8 points per 100 possessions.

Part of the team's problems can be attributed to the loss of Mitchell Robinson, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

That said, it's possible the Knicks could be active on the trade market prior to the Feb.8 deadline.

The Knicks have shown interest in Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray and Toronto Raptors veteran OG Anunoby, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. Either player would help the franchise better contend in the East, though it has a glaring hole at center that needs to be addressed.

Perhaps Hawks veteran big man Clint Capela could be an option for the Knicks. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported earlier this week that Atlanta has "left rival teams with the impression they are still open to moving one of, if not both" Capela and De'Andre Hunter.