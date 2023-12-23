Francis Ngannou: 'Licking My Lips' After Deontay Wilder Loses Fight to Joseph Parker

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Francis Ngannou is feeling good about a potential fight with Deontay Wilder.

After Wilder lost a fight in an upset unanimous decision to Joseph Parker on Saturday, Ngannou took to social media to share his feelings while watching the fight.

Ngannou, who lost in a close defeat to Tyson Fury in October, has expressed interest in fighting Wilder, and seeing Wilder lose to Parker on Saturday likely raised his confidence levels.

Ngannou's background might be relatively new to the world of boxing, making his offical debut in October, but he's not lacking any confidence following Saturday's result.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.