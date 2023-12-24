X

NFL

    Jake Browning, Bengals' Playoff Hopes Crushed by Fans After Blowout Loss to Steelers

    Jack MurrayDecember 24, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 23: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers sacks Jake Browning #6 of the Cincinnati Bengals forcing him to fumble the ball during the second quarter of a game at Acrisure Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    The Cincinnati Bengals entered Week 16 with a chance to take a giant step forward in the effort to qualify for the postseason.

    With that opportunity against a Mason Rudolph-led Pittsburgh Steelers team that was reeling after three consecutive losses, it looked like Jake Browning and company would surely take care of business.

    Instead, the Bengals had a let-down performance.

    Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals

    Final. <a href="https://t.co/MniVBGiNeb">pic.twitter.com/MniVBGiNeb</a>

    NFL @NFL

    FINAL: Rudolph and the <a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@steelers</a> give Pittsburgh an early Christmas present. 🎁 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsPIT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsPIT</a> <a href="https://t.co/1pwezzWWmL">pic.twitter.com/1pwezzWWmL</a>

    The Bengals entered halftime trailing by 24 points and were unable to get too much going in the second half, eventually falling 34-11.

    It was a tough day for Browning, especially in the opening half.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    PATRICK PETERSON PICKS OFF JAKE BROWNING 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/ZkulHsvUXc">pic.twitter.com/ZkulHsvUXc</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Second <a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@steelers</a> INT of the night!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsPIT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsPIT</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/yewPow3ekF">https://t.co/yewPow3ekF</a> <a href="https://t.co/9gpm6FKVnR">pic.twitter.com/9gpm6FKVnR</a>

    He had three interceptions on the day, two of which were in the first half, and the offense was overall unable to get the ball in the end zone despite sustaining several decent drives.

    He finished 28-of-42 for 335 yards and a touchdown to go with the interceptions. He also took three sacks.

    The lone touchdown came from Tee Higgins who took a Browning pass 80 yards for a touchdown. He had a terrific day, making five catches for 140 yards and the touchdown.

    Fans took to social media to rip into Browning's performance and officially declared he recent successful run to be a thing of the past.

    Jake Browning, Bengals' Playoff Hopes Crushed by Fans After Blowout Loss to Steelers
    lindsey ok @lindseyyok

    Jake Browning wants to be Mitch Trubisky so bad <a href="https://t.co/ru2T6LM0vz">pic.twitter.com/ru2T6LM0vz</a>

    Bookmakers Review @BMRReviews

    "I'm confident in Jake Browning. Bengals -3 is a lock"<br><br>Jake Browning: <a href="https://t.co/thxpoF2dBM">pic.twitter.com/thxpoF2dBM</a>

    Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress

    Live look at Jake Browning <a href="https://t.co/EQ5i1Bi7iF">pic.twitter.com/EQ5i1Bi7iF</a>

    Football @BostonConnr

    "Jake Browning drops back to pass AND" <a href="https://t.co/xg9N9sg0Nu">pic.twitter.com/xg9N9sg0Nu</a>

    NFL Fantasy Football @NFLFantasy

    everyone who picked up and started Jake Browning: <a href="https://t.co/KIFHc3l2Bc">pic.twitter.com/KIFHc3l2Bc</a>

    Patrick Allen @RPatrickAllen

    Live look at Jake Browning: <a href="https://t.co/vqlX6fHTOy">pic.twitter.com/vqlX6fHTOy</a>

    Ben Baby @Ben_Baby

    Another Jake Browning INT. So far, two picks, one fumble (that was recovered). Atypical for him to have so many turnover-worthy plays in a game.

    Andrew Donnelly @adonnelly50

    RIP the Jake Browning Linsanity run. It was fun while it lasted. <br><br>December 4 - December 23, 2023.

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    "Jake Browning drops back to pass!" <a href="https://t.co/uQUGU2p7ND">pic.twitter.com/uQUGU2p7ND</a>

    Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress

    Live look at Jake Browning. <a href="https://t.co/KVr1eeFbpK">pic.twitter.com/KVr1eeFbpK</a>

    Bookmakers Review @BMRReviews

    Me after betting on Jake Browning <a href="https://t.co/Pbl0kUr2Uv">pic.twitter.com/Pbl0kUr2Uv</a>

    noah 🚂 @kayvonbanks25

    Jake Browning and the bengals offense when they play a competent defense <a href="https://t.co/td0s6XKg8L">pic.twitter.com/td0s6XKg8L</a>

    Summer @SumCle24

    Bengals fans after Brownings 3rd pick tonight <a href="https://t.co/hFp96P5psT">pic.twitter.com/hFp96P5psT</a>

    Fans also criticized the Bengals for strange decision-making, struggles within the division and severely hurting their playoff chances.

    Browns Rally Possum @Browns_Possum

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> trying to figure out how to play football right now… <a href="https://t.co/nD55ANdPQL">pic.twitter.com/nD55ANdPQL</a>

    Dylan Streibig @DoubletoughDyl

    For the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> to play as bad as they have in division and still have 8 Ws overall is... Hard to wrap your brain around.

    Mike Petraglia @Trags

    The Bengals have been embarrassingly bad with their season on the line to a team that has lost their last two home games to the Cardinals and Patriots. Austin TD run. And Bengals are down 14-0. Steelers have scoring drives of 92 and 80 yards. Horrific performance by Bengals D.

    ZIM @zimwhodey

    Watching the Bengals go up &amp; down the field allllll game with 8 points to show for it is disgusting.

    ZIM @zimwhodey

    The OL was fine up until the Bengals were forced to pass. Have yall not learned anything in the last 3 weeks? The run game is what removes the aggressiveness of the edge defenders.

    Patrick Carey @PatCareySports

    Bengals without: <br><br>- Joe Burrow <br>- Ja'Marr Chase <br>- DJ Reader <br>- Cam Taylor-Britt<br><br>You can really feel it tonight.

    𝙕𝙖𝙘𝙝🦦® @NewEraZach

    Bengals really gonna get swept by the entire North😂😂😂😂😂😂<br><br>WHO DEYYYY MISSIN THE PLAYOFFS

    Paul Dehner Jr. @pauldehnerjr

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> have four drives that moved inside the Pittsburgh 32 tonight and have come away with 3 points.

    JD Harmeyer @jdharm

    lol. It was fun while it lasted <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a>

    Cincinnati drops to 8-7 and have a maximum win total of 10. This may or may not be enough to get in, given how many teams in the AFC entered the Week with eight wins, and the tiebreakers within the division will not be kind to the Bengals.

    The loss dropped the Bengals to 0-5 within the division. The loss officially clinches season sweeps from the Steelers and Ravens and Cincinnati is very in danger of going winless within the division despite the solid record.

    That will be determined in Week 18 when the Bengals take on the Cleveland Browns. That game, in addition to the Bengals' New Years Eve matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, are likely must-wins in order to remain in playoff contention.