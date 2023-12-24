Jake Browning, Bengals' Playoff Hopes Crushed by Fans After Blowout Loss to Steelers

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Week 16 with a chance to take a giant step forward in the effort to qualify for the postseason.

With that opportunity against a Mason Rudolph-led Pittsburgh Steelers team that was reeling after three consecutive losses, it looked like Jake Browning and company would surely take care of business.

Instead, the Bengals had a let-down performance.

The Bengals entered halftime trailing by 24 points and were unable to get too much going in the second half, eventually falling 34-11.

It was a tough day for Browning, especially in the opening half.

He had three interceptions on the day, two of which were in the first half, and the offense was overall unable to get the ball in the end zone despite sustaining several decent drives.

He finished 28-of-42 for 335 yards and a touchdown to go with the interceptions. He also took three sacks.

The lone touchdown came from Tee Higgins who took a Browning pass 80 yards for a touchdown. He had a terrific day, making five catches for 140 yards and the touchdown.

Fans took to social media to rip into Browning's performance and officially declared he recent successful run to be a thing of the past.

Fans also criticized the Bengals for strange decision-making, struggles within the division and severely hurting their playoff chances.

Cincinnati drops to 8-7 and have a maximum win total of 10. This may or may not be enough to get in, given how many teams in the AFC entered the Week with eight wins, and the tiebreakers within the division will not be kind to the Bengals.

The loss dropped the Bengals to 0-5 within the division. The loss officially clinches season sweeps from the Steelers and Ravens and Cincinnati is very in danger of going winless within the division despite the solid record.