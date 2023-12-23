X

CFB

    JMU Trolled as Pretenders by CFB Fans After Armed Forces Bowl Loss to Air Force

    Andrew PetersDecember 23, 2023

    FORT WORTH, TX - DECEMBER 23: Air Force Falcons fullback Emmanuel Michel (4) runs for a first down during the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl between the James Madison Dukes and the Air Force Falcons on December 23, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    James Madison's magical season came to an end in a not so magical way on Saturday.

    The Dukes faced a 31-21 loss to Air Force in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl under interim head coach Damian Wroblewski, who took over after Curt Cignetti went to Indiana following the conclusion of the regular season.

    Following the loss, college football fans called JMU fraud for going 11-1 in the regular season just to get blown out in its bowl game.

    Trey Suttoñ @treysutton7

    James Madison is a fraud

    Brady Ruth @BradyRuth10

    James Madison fighting so hard for a bowl game to put up this performance is reminiscent of Cincinnati's playoff run.

    dav✌🏻 @dav_hensley

    wait james madison wanted a new years game??

    VINCE VAN @VinceJVan

    James Madison had a great year, but there are different classes for a reason…

    Crash Davis @_Crash_Davis

    James Madison is finding out the hard way on the field.

    M.D.S. @TheGoldfatherOG

    James madison fans demanded a bowl game. <br><br>Welp, they got their wish 😂😂😂

    The lack of a run defense was ultimately what hurt the Dukes. James Madison gave up a whopping 340 yards on the ground, and it was more than enough for Air Force to control the game.

    Brandon C @brandontheplug2

    James Madison can't stop the run, I seriously think they need a new scheme that stops a run heavy offense, it's embarrassing

    Marco @Marco777777779

    Air Force is running riot on this James Madison defense who were supposedly the best at stopping the run

    🐐 @Blitzzzemmm

    Watching James Madison tryna stop the run giving me a headache bro

    Brent Briggeman @BrentBriggeman

    It took Air Force three snaps to run for more yards (64) game than James Madison has allowed per game (61.5) this season.

    Now James Madison is gearing up for its third year in FBS with a new coach, Bob Chesney, at the helm. The Dukes had a positive season, but faced the reality of the challenges of FBS in their bowl game.

    JMU Trolled as Pretenders by CFB Fans After Armed Forces Bowl Loss to Air Force
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon