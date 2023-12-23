JMU Trolled as Pretenders by CFB Fans After Armed Forces Bowl Loss to Air Force

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

James Madison's magical season came to an end in a not so magical way on Saturday.

The Dukes faced a 31-21 loss to Air Force in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl under interim head coach Damian Wroblewski, who took over after Curt Cignetti went to Indiana following the conclusion of the regular season.

Following the loss, college football fans called JMU fraud for going 11-1 in the regular season just to get blown out in its bowl game.

The lack of a run defense was ultimately what hurt the Dukes. James Madison gave up a whopping 340 yards on the ground, and it was more than enough for Air Force to control the game.